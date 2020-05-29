Judge Mathis speaks with NBC4 on his reaction to George Floyd’s death and protests across the country

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Judge Greg Mathis, known for his popular television show, joined NBC4 Friday afternoon to give his thoughts on George Floyd’s death, protests raging across the U.S., and his advice for young African American men.

“The looting occurred because of the shooting,” Mathis said in reference to a tweet from President Trump. “The fact is we have our young people angry and angry for many reasons. Unfortunately, they’ve been pent up for several months. They’ve lost their jobs, they’ve been laid off. We’ve already had oppressive police tactics from bad police officers and the disparities. The disparities that we’ve seen in education and economics, those are the things that will point toward real change and real justice, not symbolism.”

Mathis went on to say police officers need better training, a sentiment Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared during a Friday press conference to address the protests in downtown Columbus on Thursday. Mathis said words will not suffice and only actions will convince African Americans that real and serious change is being done in the United States.

Mathis also offered advice to young African Americans who encounter a police officer.

“Tell the officer where you’re putting your hands and what you’re doing,” Mathis said. “Secondly, keep your mouth shut, be courteous, speak with as much dignity as you can, and challenge their sense of humanity. Thank them for being courteous, even if they haven’t been. Even if they’re abusive. That’s what Dr. King and the civil rights movement and march did, they were courteous. They spoke with dignity right as they were under attack and it’s hard to attack somebody who won’t fight back.”