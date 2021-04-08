Job and Family Services: Fraud and initial jobless claims heading lower

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says jobless claims have decreased to 44,985 for the week ending April 3. Of those who filed initial claims, some 3,700 were flagged for potential fraud.

Previous numbers show that 5,000 of the more than 50,000 unemployment claims filed were flagged for possible fraud. Thursday’s numbers show what appears to be a downward trend.

Scammers using debit cards in unemployment fraud

In the past 55 weeks a total of 3,197,646 initial jobless claims have been filed in Ohio, according to the ODJFS, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 283,201 continued jobless claims last week, which was 493,101 fewer — or 36% — of the peak in 2020. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The number of Ohioans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week also dropped from around 177,000 to 94,929.

The ODJFS says it has has distributed over $9.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 984,000 Ohioans, over the last 54 weeks. Also, the ODJFS has issued over $10.1 billion in PUA payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment

claim can to report it to the ODJFS by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report Identity Theft,” and following the instructions. You can also call 833-658-0394.