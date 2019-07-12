Jerry Seinfeld to perform ‘signature stand-up routine’ in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Cleveland for a performance of his “signature stand-up routine” at Playhouse Square.

The show takes place Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $50 – $175.50.

His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered more than 100 million views.

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.