Jenifer French selected as next PUCO chair, fills Randazzo’s empty seat

The Public Utilities Commission will soon have a new chair, Jenifer French, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County judge who lost her seat in November’s election has been announced as the next intended chair of PUCO, the state agency that regulates electrical and natural gas providers.

Jenifer French, a Republican incumbent on the Common Pleas Court, lost her seat in the November election by a narrow margin to Democratic challenger Andy Miller, who won by 51% to 49%.

French was on the Franklin County Common Pleas Court for six years and presided over civil, criminal felony and administrative cases, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

This also included judgements in the ECOT scandal.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that French, of Westerville, will serve on PUCO, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. When her term starts, DeWine intends to elevate French to the chair.

DeWine said that French will serve the unexpired term ending on April 10, 2024, left open by Samuel Randazzo. This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

Randazzo resigned his chair at PUCO in November, days after the FBI conducted a search of his home. Randazzo had ties to First Energy, the company at the center of a $61 million bribery scheme to pass a bill that would bail out two nuclear power plants.

French worked as a civil litigator for 14 years. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Ohio State University. Previously, French served on the Westerville City Council, which included service as Vice Mayor.