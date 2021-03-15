Jail warden in Nelsonville gets pay raise, extra vacation during pandemic year

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The warden at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail received a raise, a five-year contract and extra vacation when his contract was renewed, according to documents received by NBC4i.com.

According to minutes of the Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio on Sept. 30, 2020, commissioners discussed and approved the raise for Warden Joshua VanBibber, passing it without dissent.

The five-year contract agreement with the warden included a 4% increase in the first year and a 3% increase for the remaining four years. A week’s vacation was added to his accrual. Language in the contract made him an at-will employee in line with other wardens, the minutes said.

In the same meeting, the fiscal director said the jail’s budget was around 74.53% total for the year, with a jail balance at $1.372 million.

Before the pandemic broke out, at the Feb. 12, 2020, meeting, the commission also raised wages for administration staff: a pay increase of 3% per year over the next three years and a 1% bonus on wages from 2019, the minutes showed.