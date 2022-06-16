COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A deaf dog named Jack Frost (JC) is ready to chill with you for the rest of his life. JC is one of 152 dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center.

You can find this pit-mix who has a gentle demeanor and loves getting and giving attention at the shelter. JC is housebroken, neutered, and ready to learn commands.

“He’s very trainable and the shelter can give you to help you complete the training,” volunteer Debbie Klug said. “While we think he can hear a few sounds, they don’t think he can hear very much at all. He responds to hand commands and loves to be outside.”

FCDS photo gallery of Jack Frost

According to the Deaf Dog Education Action Fund, thousands of dogs are killed annually because they cannot hear. The mission of the group is to provide education and funding for the purpose of improving and/or saving the lives of deaf dogs.

The American Kennel Club offers a number of options and tips about training dogs should they be deaf. Getting a dog’s attention is the key to obedience training. Start with a gentle touch, a light signal, a laser pointer, vibrations like stomping on the floor, or using a vibrating collar (not a shock collar).

All dogs at the shelter that have been there for more than 14 days are adoptable for $18. Also, to be sure if the dog is right for your household, the shelter offers an option with its “Foster to Adopt” program. While being fostered, there is zero cost to the household. Every expense is taken care of, from medical bills to food and bedding.

The program is a way for families to see if the new pet will fit into the daily routine and get along with other pets.

JACK FROST Kennel: 1174

ID: 125443

Age: 5.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 64 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $ 18 Deaf Dog

Housebroken

No Cats

No Dogs

Senior Favorite

Shelter Favorite

FEATHER Kennel: 1133

ID: 158271

Age: 3.3 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 40 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $ 18 No Cats

No Dogs

Shelter Favorite

LUCY Kennel: 1146

ID: 154440

Age: 3.6 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 43.4 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $ 18 BusyBee

Crate Trained

Foster Me!

Housebroken

No Cats

No Dogs

Shelter Favorite

COFFEE Kennel: 1134

ID: 150251

Age: 3.5 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 62 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18 BusyBee

Good with children 12 and above

No Cats

OK with Dogs

Run Club Participant

Shelter Favorite

Wallflower