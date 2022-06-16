COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A deaf dog named Jack Frost (JC) is ready to chill with you for the rest of his life. JC is one of 152 dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center.
You can find this pit-mix who has a gentle demeanor and loves getting and giving attention at the shelter. JC is housebroken, neutered, and ready to learn commands.
“He’s very trainable and the shelter can give you to help you complete the training,” volunteer Debbie Klug said. “While we think he can hear a few sounds, they don’t think he can hear very much at all. He responds to hand commands and loves to be outside.”
FCDS photo gallery of Jack Frost
According to the Deaf Dog Education Action Fund, thousands of dogs are killed annually because they cannot hear. The mission of the group is to provide education and funding for the purpose of improving and/or saving the lives of deaf dogs.
The American Kennel Club offers a number of options and tips about training dogs should they be deaf. Getting a dog’s attention is the key to obedience training. Start with a gentle touch, a light signal, a laser pointer, vibrations like stomping on the floor, or using a vibrating collar (not a shock collar).
All dogs at the shelter that have been there for more than 14 days are adoptable for $18. Also, to be sure if the dog is right for your household, the shelter offers an option with its “Foster to Adopt” program. While being fostered, there is zero cost to the household. Every expense is taken care of, from medical bills to food and bedding.
The program is a way for families to see if the new pet will fit into the daily routine and get along with other pets.
JACK FROST
Kennel: 1174
ID: 125443
Age: 5.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 64 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
Deaf Dog
Housebroken
No Cats
No Dogs
Senior Favorite
Shelter Favorite
FEATHER
Kennel: 1133
ID: 158271
Age: 3.3 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 40 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
No Cats
No Dogs
Shelter Favorite
LUCY
Kennel: 1146
ID: 154440
Age: 3.6 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 43.4 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
BusyBee
Crate Trained
Foster Me!
Housebroken
No Cats
No Dogs
Shelter Favorite
COFFEE
Kennel: 1134
ID: 150251
Age: 3.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 62 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18
BusyBee
Good with children 12 and above
No Cats
OK with Dogs
Run Club Participant
Shelter Favorite
Wallflower