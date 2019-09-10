J.P. Morgan tracks how Trump’s tweets impact financial markets

FILE – In this May 11, 2012 file photo, people stand in the lobby of JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York. JPMorgan Chase is expected to accept the resignation of one of the highest-ranking women on Wall Street after the bank lost $2 billion in a trading blunder, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, May 13, 2012. The bank will accept the resignation of Ina Drew, its chief investment officer, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the decision publicly. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(CNN) –J.P. Morgan has created an index to track how President Trump’s tweets affect financial markets.

It’s called the ‘Volfefe Index’ an apparent combination of the words volatility and Trump’s mysterious ‘covfefe’ tweet from 2017.

The investment banking company’s analysts found Trump’s tweets have a significant impact on interest rates.

J.P. Morgan says the market reacts almost immediately to the President’s posts.

While no specific tweets were listed in the report, some trigger words include: ‘China’, ‘billion’, and ‘products.’