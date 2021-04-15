Italian Village Society asks police to look into missing $17k

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Italian Village Society has found a discrepancy of over $17,000 dollars in its financial statements and has asked police to investigate.

The problem occurred some time between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2020, a police report shows.

When a new treasurer became involved in the society two years ago, the report says, she and others requested financial statements from a previous treasurer. However, those statements were never provided.

According to the police report, after an unnamed person left the society, the financial statements were discovered, along with a discrepancy of over $17,000 dollars which belongs to the Italian Village Society on East Fifth Avenue.

President Jenny Frankart told NBC4 that the board doesn’t know whether this is an innocent mistake or not at this point. “We don’t know if there was foul play. There is a discrepancy, but it could be benign.

“However, we have a new board and they are looking into it. We want complete transparency, so having clarity is a component of that. Our best hope is that it’s nothing, and that we just don’t have a record of it,” Frankart said.

As a small society they don’t have money for an independent investigation, and so they turned the matter over to the police to handle, Frankart explained.

The society’s website shows that it’s a non-profit organization that helps residents, tenants, landowners and business people within Italian Village in meeting their civic needs and having their voices heard.