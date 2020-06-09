Is it bad allergies, the flu or the coronavirus? Here’s how to tell

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Allergy season is upon us. Toward the end of May and early June there is a one-two punch. Trees are still pollinating, and grass begins to also. This is sort of like a double whammy, because people can be somewhat confused about symptoms between allergies and COVID-19.

“With Covid, were going more often to see fever and just the overwhelming fatigue,” said Dr. Kara Wada, who is an allergy and immunology doctor at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. “Feeling like you were hit by a truck, similar to what you feel like with the seasonal flu.”

Allergy and COVID-19 symptom similarities

Runny nose

Cough

Sneezing

Clear mucus

The similarities between having a virus and allergies are few. What separates them from each other is specific. Allergies typically have itchy throat, eyes, and nose. A virus, like COVID-19, typically can have a fever, aches, and fatigue.

Pollen will attach to you like a lost puppy, except it will wreak havoc on you if you are allergic. It will get on your clothing, skin, and hair. That means when you are finished with being outside, the pollen stays with you once you are inside.

“I recommend rinsing off if you’ve been outside for any measurable amount of time, because the pollen can end up sticking to our hair, skin, our clothes,” Dr. Wada advised during a Zoom interview. “You don’t neccessarily need to shampoo, but just rinse off can be really helpful to give your body a break before you go off sleep.”

Allergy Treatment

Take Antihistamines

Use nasal sprays

Close your windows

Clean or install a new air filter

Rinse off before bedtime

Should you have recurring allergies, Dr. Wada suggests meeting with your allergy/immunology doctor to figure out a personalized health strategy. She offers an injection free immunotherapy. That means no needles.

“[We are] essentially treating patients with the substances they are allergic to in a formulation that goes under the tongue,” she said. “The nice thing about that is we see a response a little bit faster than traditional allergy shots.”

She added that the treatment can be done at home rather than returning to the doctor’s office weekly.

Some of the things to prevent the spread of viruses, we already know, and those same ideas can help lessen your allergy symptoms. You can wear a mask, because pollen particles are huge compared to a virus and its difficult for them to get through the cloth. A mask can keep the pollen from getting into your nose and mouth. Good hygiene eliminate pollen from your hands, and of course, do not touch hour face, eyes, or mouth.