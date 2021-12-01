COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is coming to Central Ohio. The group revealed it will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Friday, October 7, 2022 as a leg of the ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022.’

Iron Maiden’s special guest for the Columbus show will be Dutch symphonic metal band Within Temptation as the world tour reaches North America in September 2022. The band will begin its tour in El Paso, Texas on Sep. 11 and conclude in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 27.

“We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years.” said Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson. “I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned.”

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. ET.