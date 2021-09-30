COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Do you know this guy? Police hope so. According to a media release, investigators say this man robbed a Waffle House on West Broad Street on Thursday.





Photos provided by Columbus Division of Police

The suspect approached the register counter and placed an order. When the employee opened the register drawer, the suspect lunged over the counter and removed the money while verbally threatening the employee that he had a gun.

The photos provided by police were captured on the restaurant’s video surveillance cameras. Do you know someone with a t-shirt like this? Do you know this guy? Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.