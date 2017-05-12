Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike County Sheriff’s Offices are searching a home, according to WLWT.

A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search, what authorities are looking for, or if it’s directly connected to the Rhoden investigation. The search started late Friday morning, the AG’s office said.

The farm is approximately 10 miles from the scene of the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family. On April 22, 2016, investigators found seven adults and a teenage boy shot to death at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three young children were unharmed.

One of the victims, Christopher Rhoden Sr., operated a commercial marijuana growing operation on his property “with the purpose of distributing the marijuana,” according to the office of Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office is leading the investigation.

The motive remains a mystery, and the case remains unsolved. The amount for information leading to a conviction remains at $10,000.

It remains unclear if the investigation at the farm in Adams County is related to the Pike County case.