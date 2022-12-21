COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being a VRBO rental, the University District property outside of which three men were shot early Monday did not have the required short-term rental license from the city, NBC4 Investigates has learned.

At around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police responded to shots fired at a residence on the 2000 block of North Fourth Street, where a party was being held. Two of the men were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while a third victim was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Columbus police confirmed the property was rented through VRBO, but city officials said the property owner never finished the short-term rental license application process.

Emmanuel Remy, chair of public safety for Columbus City Council, said he didn’t believe a license would have prevented the shooting — but it’s still required by the city.

“VRBO — or any platform — needs to be in compliance with what we asked them to do,” Remy said.

If an Airbnb property is in a jurisdiction that requires a rental license, the short-term rental platform includes the license number in the property listing. According to VRBO’s policy, the platform asks hosts to provide license numbers, but it places compliance responsibility on hosts. The VRBO rental properties in Columbus that NBC4 Investigates searched did not have license numbers listed.

Neither VRBO nor the property owner responded to requests for comment.

Remy said requiring licenses adds an extra layer of protection for both hosts and guests.

“Just like hotels, we have certain levels of compliance,” Remy said. “We wanted to have that same type of operation with the short-term rentals … knowing who owns them, knowing who to call in the instance of an emergency, and then holding people accountable is important.”

Columbus police continues to investigate Monday’s shooting. A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the incomplete short-term rental license application is now part of that investigation.