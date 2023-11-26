COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many people, it is a big shopping weekend as thousands are taking advantage of deals and checking off their holiday lists.

NBC4 has reported on how to avoid scams and now the Better Business Bureau is giving advice on what to do if you fall victim to one.

There are a lot of good deals out there this weekend and people are definitely taking advantage of them. Shopify is tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales; here in Columbus, it says, as of Sunday, at 4:30 p.m., there are $726 in sales per minute.

However, with that spending comes a risk. The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio said if you fall victim to a scam, there are a few things you can do.

First, it recommends putting a fraud alert on your credit report and considering freezing your credit card.

If you bought from a merchant and the item never comes or you are being told you have to pay more, you can dispute the charge. If you used a debit card, call your bank and report the loss.

It gets trickier with third-party apps, but the BBB recommends calling the app you used such as PayPal for the next steps.

The BBB said that for the last few years, online scams have been the number one scam in the nation, and if you fall victim to one, it gives you the chance to help others.

“Hey, it’s embarrassing, but at the BBB, we call those people heroes because you’ve stepped up to help somebody else not fall victim to the scam,” BBB Central Ohio Director of Customer Relations and Investigations Lee Anne Lanigan said.

You can look up or report scams through the BBB’s scam tracker. More information about what to do if you are scammed can be found here.