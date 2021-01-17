Send a tip to NBC4 Investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Thousands of school employees in Franklin and Delaware counties are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, just as Ohioans aged 70-74 become eligible to sign up for their first dose. It has created a surge in demand for the vaccine, which was already in short supply.

Seniors who now feel left behind in Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout shared their frustration with NBC4 investigates.