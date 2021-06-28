Tea kettles recalled due to possible burn hazard

A brushed gold tea kettle sold at causebox.com and roseandfitzgerald.com from November 2020 through April 2021 is being recalled due to the kettles “expelling hot water and/or steam.”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tea kettle sold online last winter is being recalled due to a possible burn hazard.

A brushed gold tea kettle sold at causebox.com and roseandfitzgerald.com from November 2020 through April 2021 is being recalled due to the kettles “expelling hot water and/or steam.”

The company has received 122 reports of the kettles expelling hot water, including 18 reports of minor burn injuries.

The recalled kettles were included in the winter CAUSEBOX subscription box with other items.

The kettle is approximately 5 1/2 inches in diameter and measures approximately 8 inches from the bottom to the top of the handle. “Rose & Fitzgerald” is stamped on the bottom.

The recall notice says the company sold approximately 92,135 tea kettles in the United States, with approximately 12,865 additional units sold in Canada.

Consumers are urged to stop using the kettles immediately and contact Gramr for a credit toward a future purchase or a refund. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact Gramr at 866-512-2152 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern) Monday through Friday, or online at causebox.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.