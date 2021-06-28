Dishwashers recalled due to fire hazard

A dishwasher manufacturer has recalled approximately 42,000 units due to a possible fire hazard.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A dishwasher manufacturer has recalled approximately 42,000 units due to a possible fire hazard.

Cove Appliance is recalling its 24-inch built-in dishwasher due to a heating element in the dishwasher remaining on, possibly overheating and causing a fire.

Cove said it has received five reports of burning smells, flames, and smoke inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for dishwater models DW2450 and DW2450WS with serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. This information can be found on the product rating plate inside the dishwasher.

The dishwashers were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021.

Cove Appliance is warning consumers to stop using the dishwashers immediately and unplug them.

Customers can contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. The company can be reached at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern) Monday through Friday, email support@coveappliance.com, or online at coveappliance.com/recall.