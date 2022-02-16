COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based bakery is recalling packages of crackers because of an undeclared soy allergen.

Stan Evans Bakery announced it is voluntarily recalling its Whole Wheat, Flax Seed, and Rye with Caraway Seed crackers sold in 10-ounce plastic bags between December 2021 and Feb. 16. The crackers were sold at The Hills Market on Olentangy River Road and Weiland’s Market on Indianola Avenue.

In a statement, the bakery said the product labels did not state that the crackers contained soy.

There have been no reports of illness related to the crackers.

All products should be returned to Stan Evans Bakery or discarded.

Customers with any questions or concerns should call 614-486-4414.