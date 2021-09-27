Check your freezer: 14 tons of DiGiorno pizzas recalled over allergy concerns

Recalls

by: Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

(NEXSTAR) – A DiGiorno customer’s complaint about finding the wrong pies in a box labeled as pepperoni pizza has led to the recall of roughly 27,872 pounds of pizza.

Nestle USA Inc. is recalling the frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pies because they may actually contain a different type of pizza – DiGiorno’s “three meat” frozen pizza –  which is made with a textured soy protein that is a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” FSIS announced Sunday in a news release. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.”

The pizzas under recall were all produced June 30, 2021, have a lot code of 1181510721 and a “best by” date of March 2022. They also have the establishment number “EST. 1682A” printed on them. See the images below:

  • (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
  • (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
  • (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
  • (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
  • (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The potentially mislabeled pizzas were shipped to retailers and distributed nationwide.

The FSIS is asking people to check their freezers for the recalled pies and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

As of Monday, there hasn’t been a report of injury or illness.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Consumer Services Manager at Nestle USA, at 1-800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

New safety devices for OSU students

Bill to ban vaccine mandates

Linden Fresh Market opens

Cracking down on sex trrafficking

Peak Fall Colors 2021

Scarlet the Shoe: Ohio State asks fans to wear scarlet to Penn State game

More Local News