XENIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.

The Xenia-based company said the products were produced on Sept. 8 and may contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The affected product is the one-pound package of Bob Evans Italian Sausage with a lot code of XEN3663466 and a use-by and/or freeze-by date of Nov. 26, 2022, and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products were sent to stores across the country.

The problem was discovered after Bob Evans notified the Department of Agriculture that it has received customer complaints about the rubber in the sausage. There have been no reported injuries or reactions to the contamination, the department reports.

Customers are urged not to eat the sausage and either throw it away or return it to where they purchased it.