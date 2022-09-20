COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis.

The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he was shot to death in his bed Aug. 30.

The file, provided to NBC4 in response to a public records request, provides little or no context on the circumstances surrounding the violations. NBC4 filed an additional request for reports referencing the violations, which include:

A “Violation of Police Rules, Orders, etc.” in 2001, found as the result of a citizen complaint.

“Unbecoming Conduct,” also the result of a citizen complaint in 2006.

A “Violation of Police Rules, Orders, etc.” in 2006, which was reported by a Sergeant.

Two vehicle operation violations in 2013.

An internal investigation involving “routine duties” in 2018.

Use of a taser outside of department policy in 2018.

An internal investigation involving an arrest Anderson made in 2018.

Two violations involving operation of a vehicle during a pursuit in 2019.

Another vehicle operation violation in 2019.

A finding of “conversing/corresponding” outside department policy in 2019.

The file does not mention any disciplinary action, which could range from re-training, a written reprimand or a departmental charge, according to Sgt. Joe Albert.

The Columbus Division of Police is not commenting any further on the shooting of Donovan Lewis. Anderson is currently on leave, pending an investigation.