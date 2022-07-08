COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Air travel has gotten a little tougher in 2022.

In fact, a flight from Columbus is three times more likely to get canceled this year than it was last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics.

The data shows 4.52% of flights scheduled to depart John Glenn Columbus International Airport this year have been canceled. Not only is that more than double the pre-pandemic cancellation rate, it’s higher than the national average of 3.56%.

Friday was a smooth day for travel at CMH, with no departing or arriving flight cancelations.

The federal database shows climbing cancelations across the country in 2022.

To find out why Columbus was impacted slightly more, NBC4 Investigates contacted seven airlines that provide service to and from CMH. Southwest was the only one to reply.

A spokesperson chalked the difference up to weather, saying airports in colder states rack up more cancellations during the winter months.

While not addressing local issues, a news release from Delta says most of its more recent disruptions have been due to staffing issues, coupled with high demand for travel.

Of the major airlines that service CMH, Delta and United have the lowest percentage of cancellations this year, at about 2.5% each.

Frontier Airlines has the worst track record, with more than 8.26% of its flights out of CMH this year getting scrubbed. Frontier did not reply to an email from NBC4.