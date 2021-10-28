COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Proponents of Issue 7 are asking the city of Columbus for $87 million and NBC4 has yet to see most of the faces behind the ballot issue.

City leadership has called this ballot measure a scam. It asks for tens of millions of dollars to be taken out of the city’s general fund and put toward what the ballot measure calls environmental causes.

NBC4 Investigates obtained a copy of the petition submitted to the city clerk, which led to Issue 7’s placement on the ballot. The petition contains the names and addresses of six people, the petition committee, who backed and circulated the petition before submitting it to city hall.

Ballot issue 7 asks Columbus voters to take nearly 10 percent of the city’s general fund and put it into four “clean energy” funds.

City leaders have been urging voters to reject the measure and called the group behind the issue “secretive.”

In a commercial against the ballot measure, Mayor Andrew Ginther said, “This is probably gonna be one of the biggest scams in the city’s history.”

To that, Attorney Connie Newton said this:

“They oppose the initiative and can’t win on the substance of the issue. So they’re making this about the people who are involved.”

Newton represents the people who are involved. She told NBC4 multiple times everyone involved is from “the community.”

NBC4 Investigates visited each of the addresses the committee members listed as their homes on the petition. The only thing those homes had in common was that no one was there to answer the door.

One person, we were told doesn’t live there anymore and another home had a “Sold” sign in the front. It belonged to a committee member who the Columbus City Council now believes lives in Texas.

Another address that appeared on the petition is linked to the “Ohio Energy Initiative Commission” as a limited liability company registered in Delaware (the state) with no online presence.

In the petition, the committee said it could designate the commission to administer a $10 million enterprise fund for minority-owned businesses. The address led us to bushes outside an office building in Easton. There was no sign of an Ohio Energy Initiative Commission inside the office building, either.

Asked multiple times about the location of the commission and its members, Newton was unable to provide an answer.