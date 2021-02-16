How winter storm affected COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Icy weather has slowed Ohio’s covid-19 vaccination efforts. Several providers closed clinics Tuesday, and Gov. Mike DeWine announced that vaccine shipments from manufacturers have been delayed by 1-2 days.
NBC4 Investigates reached out to every major vaccine provider in Franklin County to find out how each has been impacted.
- Franklin County Public Health – The county health department closed its vaccine clinic Tuesday, and contacted those with appointments to reschedule on Wednesday and Thursday. A spokesperson said the rescheduled appointments will not displace any existing appointments on those days. A representative said the department has not been told of any shipping delays.
- Columbus Public Health – The vaccination site at the Ohio Expo Center remained open. Myles Bell, a spokesman for CPH, said appointments should not be impacted by shipping delays.
- Kroger – Kroger pharmacies remained open and administered covid-19 vaccinations as scheduled. Spokesperson Amy McCormick said anyone who does not feel safe driving to their appointment can call their local pharmacy to reschedule. On shipping delays, McCormick said, “It’s too soon to tell, but shouldn’t be any issue keeping the same flow of appointments moving forward.”
- Giant Eagle – A Giant Eagle spokesperson said, “We have had very few vaccination appointments impacted by this week’s inclement weather. While we are unable to guarantee vaccine past a patient’s original appointment, we are working to assist the small number of individuals affected. There is no need to move or displace future appointments at this time.”
- OhioHealth – Vaccine clinics were closed Tuesday. Spokesman Colin Yoder said Tuesday’s appointments are being rescheduled for later in the week without displacing others. Yoder said OhioHealth received its vaccine shipments Monday, and therefore should not be impacted by any shipping delays.
- OSU Wexner Medical Center – “We did not cancel any vaccine appointments, and we had capacity to reschedule everyone from this morning to tomorrow morning or another preferred time without impacting any future vaccine appointments,” said spokesperson Marti Leitch. Leitch said the medical center received its vaccine shipments Monday, and expects no impact from shipping delays.
- Mount Carmel – Tuesday’s vaccine appointments at Mount Carmel East were moved to Saturday at the same scheduled times. Spokesperson Lexie Digby said all affected patients were contacted to confirm the change, and Mount Carmel is monitoring tracking information on its shipment.
- Walgreen’s –Walgreen’s did not cancel any appointments due to weather. “In the event that a patient is unable to safely get to their scheduled appointment due to inclement weather, patients may contact the pharmacy location to cancel or re-schedule the appointment,” said a spokesperson for the pharmacy chain.