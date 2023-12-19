COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As temperatures go down, heating bills go up. This year, an NBC4 Investigates analysis of public records reveals an increasing number of Ohioans at risk of getting their utilities cut off due to an inability to pay.

Gas and electric companies are required to report to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio each year how many customers’ utilities were shut off because the bills weren’t paid.

Those records show more than 66,000 utility customers in Ohio had their heat shut off for nonpayment between December 2022 and February 2023, topping the more than 58,000 who lost heat during those same months the year before.

“The cost of everything continues to go up. And we know that there are families that are struggling to pay bills,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the federally-funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). “Typically, around this time of year, we see about — on average– about 20,000 applications (per month). And right now that number is about 26,000 (per month).”

Each request costs more, too. According to the Department of Development’s data, the average HEAP benefit was $282.66 last winter. This winter, it’s $340.55, thanks to rising energy costs.

On top of that, state financial records show the Home Energy Assistance Block Grant budget is less than half of what it was two years ago.

“We certainly saw a surge of resources available to states during the pandemic, and as we were hitting the recovery period after the pandemic,” Mihalik said. “But we’re very grateful that we have resources to help families through this time, which is really important.”

The HEAP Winter Crisis Program is available from November through March. Households can make up to 175 percent of the federal poverty line to qualify. Additional assistance programs can be found here.

PUCO issued a new rule this year requiring investor-owned utility companies to suspend disconnections if the customer has a pending application for an assistance program.

Additionally, if PUCO issues a Special Reconnect Order when temperatures drop, customers can pay $175 to restore their heat, plus a $36 reconnect fee if applicable. Assistance is available for those payments, as well.

Check with your utility provider to see if they can connect you with different options to receive help, or help others.