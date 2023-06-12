COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As stadiums spring to life with concerts and ballgames this summer, NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports for concessions at some of the most popular venues in Ohio.

As fans took in a Columbus Clippers game on a sunny Thursday afternoon in early June, Columbus Public Health inspectors had their eyes on the kitchens at Huntington Park. Health inspection reports from the June 8 visit revealed no critical violations at any of the food and drink vendors at the minor league ballpark.

Steps away, at Columbus’s newest sporting venue, inspectors noted seven critical violations at vendors at Lower.com Field, home to the Columbus Crew.

The most recent set of inspections pointed out violations that included food that had reached unsafe temperatures, expired cream, and an employee that didn’t wash their hands after touching raw meat. According to the reports, all of those issues were corrected right away– before the inspector even left the stadium.

The Columbus Crew declined an interview, instead writing, “Levy (Restaurants) and the Crew are committed to offering supporters a diverse selection of elevated food and beverage options for all events at Lower.com Field. As part of our dedication to creating positive supporter experiences, we have comprehensive safety practices in place to ensure we are meeting and exceeding local industry standards, including frequent internal evaluations and regular education sessions with team members.”

NBC4 also reviewed inspection reports for KEMBA Live!, the indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Arena District, and Historic Crew Stadium. No critical violations were documented at either venue.

“We’re out there, and we’re trying to do inspections when they’re operating,” said Robert Acquista, who leads the food inspection program for Columbus Public Health. “So we see how they handle it, and they do a great job.”

Acquista said stadium concessions are held to the same health code standards as restaurants. In addition to overall cleanliness, inspectors ensure that food products are kept at safe temperatures.

“Regulation is one of the last things we want to do. We want to go out, we want to be trainers, and we want to show everybody the right thing to do,” Acquista said, attributing the success of the stadiums’ food safety programs to strong partnerships with local government. “They’re going to do better because you work with them. And if they have questions they can call you…They’re all great to work with. We’re lucky where we are.”

Elsewhere in Ohio, NBC4 uncovered lists of violations that were not solved by the time health inspectors left.

Cincinnati’s public health records showed more than a dozen health code violations at vendors inside Great American Ball Park during a late-April visit. Those included dirty surfaces, broken equipment, and ceilings and floors in disrepair.

Inspectors also found a cooler “soiled with liquid residue from raw protein,” and hand wash sinks without soap. Those two issues were corrected while the inspector was still on-site.

A spokesman for the Cincinnati Reds referred questions to Delaware North, the company in charge of the ballpark’s vendors.

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement. “A team of health inspectors spent the day on April 26 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event at Great American Ball Park. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were minor in nature and rectified immediately or within 24 hours.”

At Cleveland’s Progressive Field, inspectors found multiple concession stands that did not have a person in charge who’d had the required health code training. Additionally, inspectors found a dirty soda gun nozzle at one Corner Bar location, and employees not washing their hands at a second Corner Bar location.

The Cleveland Guardians did not respond to a request for comment.