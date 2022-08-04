COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency.

House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program.

The law requires school boards to maintain a list of approved employees, and share that list with the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s School Safety Center. That list will not be a public record, due to security concerns.

“We’re not suggesting that individuals who are authorized to carry weapons be publicly identified,” said Scott DiMauro, President of the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union. “But, you know, if there is a policy, a parent…has the right to know if their child is attending a school where the policy allows for teachers to be armed.”

DiMauro and Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, both said transparency with HB99 has been, and remains, a concern of theirs.

“I definitely think that if a district goes that route, that parents should be informed,” Cropper said. “How many people, which buildings they’re in.”

The law does require school districts to notify families if they adopt the policy allowing teachers to be armed.

“I don’t know that it goes into much detail about what that notification looks like,” Cropper said.

The final version of the bill simply offers that the notification should be “by whatever means the affected school regularly communicates with the public, that the board or governing body has authorized one or more persons to go armed within a school operated by the board.”

“As a parent myself, I believe I have a right to know if my child’s teacher has been authorized to carry a weapon in school,” Cooper said.

Governor Mike DeWine pushed for the passage of HB99 in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde, TX elementary school.

NBC4 Investigates asked him Tuesday at the School Safety Summit what information he believes parents should have.

“I think parents have a right to know all the things [schools] are doing to keep their kids safe – unless the disclosure of that piece of information would enable a would-be assailant,” DeWine said.

HB99 takes effect in September.

Asked what information can be made public under the law, a DPS spokesperson said the agency would “review this matter and provide public records unless state law requires they be kept confidential.”

Cropper said she doesn’t know of any districts with teachers represented by OFT that will authorize teachers to carry under HB99. DiMauro said the majority of districts with teachers in the OEA have already said publicly they won’t allow teachers to be armed.