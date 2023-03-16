This story below and the report in the video player above discuss instances of sexual violence and may be upsetting for some readers or viewers.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, there are resources available.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

SARNCO 24-hour sexual assault helpline: 614-267-7020

SARNCO aftercare advocacy: 614-788-4739

Ohio Domestic Violence Network: 614-781-9651

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former hospital executive pleaded “not guilty” Thursday morning to charges tied to threatening his former boss.

The pleas — to charges of menacing and telecommunications harassment — came less than 24 hours after Hoyle “Beau” Bowman told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff he did what he is accused of doing.

Bowman, the former executive director of the Adena Health Foundation, said he was blindsided when he was fired in December. He’d held the position for three years.

As Adena Health and its CEO Jeff Graham face questions from the community about sexual misconduct allegations against doctors — as well as other concerns with hospital management — Bowman said he posted two comments in a community news forum post that was critical of the Chillicothe hospital.

The comments, deleted shortly after they were posted, revealed the location of Graham’s home and suggested Graham and his wife be shot.

“It was absolutely stupid, and I’ve got to answer for that,” Bowman said Wednesday. “It was absolutely dumb, and to my shame, and I’ll live with that shame for the rest of my life.”

Graham first told NBC4 Investigates about the threats during an interview in February, before Bowman was charged.

“It’s one thing to say something about an individual. You can say all you want about me,” Graham said. “But when you start talking about people’s families, their children, and then even threats that are life-threatening? That’s crossing a line.”

Following Bowman’s arraignment Thursday, Adena Health spokesman Patrick Higgins said in a statement to NBC4 that the hospital’s utmost priority is the safety of both its patients and caregivers.

“We thank the Ross County Sheriff’s Office for their quick work with identifying the person behind the threats. While we’re saddened by these actions, we’re grateful for the support that the community has shown us and will continue to focus on providing the best care to the people we serve,” the statement read.

While Bowman admits to the allegations, he said he disagrees with the reason he was fired.

“The reason why was because of the toxic work environment that I was creating,” Bowman said. “I was absolutely floored. Because, Jamie, that’s — that’s not who I am. I’m not a toxic person.”

Bowman’s father said his son pleaded “not guilty” at the advice of a public defender. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 13.

“I’m not trying to justify what I did out of anger. I’m just a human. You know, I’m just a normal person trying to trying to live my life. And I’m sorry,” Bowman said.