Elaine Bryant will make $230,000 in first year as Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ new police chief will make $230,000 in her first year on the job.

NBC4 Investigates received a copy of the offer letter to Elaine Bryant, who agreed this week to lead Columbus’ police force. The letter, from Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus, lists an hourly pay rate of $110.58 for a salary of $230,006.40.

The position is exempt from overtime and is contingent on Bryant passing medical and psychological screenings, a drug test and a background check that includes a polygraph exam. Bryant must obtain her state peace officer certification before the end of her first year.

The previous chief, Thomas Quinlan, made $224,640 in his one year as chief before being returned to his previous role as a deputy chief.

Bryant will become the first Black woman and first outsider to become chief of the division.