It was a year ago when millions of toys were stuck on cargo ships. Toy stores remember well, and have been stocking up all summer to avoid a repeat of last Christmas.

Store buyer Rob Kearney already had Christmas Lego sets on his shelves last month. “With the uncertain shipping conditions and stuff going on in the world right now, I am still going to be shopping early, and we are stocking up as well too,” he told us.

This year, many parents don’t want to deal with the product shortages they faced a year ago. So they’re starting their shopping early. Jackie Miles isn’t waiting for Black Friday.

“I had trouble getting toys, clothes, everything, it was very stressful, I was worried about getting things on time and getting them wrapped before Christmas,” she said.

Retailers know parents like her don’t want to wait, so they are starting November sales earlier than ever. So Amazon this week held a Prime Day of Deals. Target responded with its own Deal Days. Walmart kicked off a Rollbacks and More event.

Sure, you will find big markdowns on Black Friday, especially on TV’s and electronics. But if your little girl or boy is asking about a specific toy, you don’t want to wait till then.

That way you don’t waste your money.

