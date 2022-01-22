(WCMH) — It’s now almost two years since toilet paper began disappearing from store shelves, as the pandemic first hit.

For the past year, things were getting better….until now.

Many shoppers are asking what’s going on.

“Basically you are not finding anything, or you gotta get what is there and its not what you want,” one frustrated shopper told us.

Just as grocery stores and logistics companies were fixing their supply chain issues, along came Omicron, grounding truck drivers, warehouse workers, and supermarket clerks.

Add in snowstorms snarling truck traffic, and you end up with trucks not getting goods to stores.

USA Today posted photos of an empty canned goods shelf in Pittsburgh, a completely empty food cooler in Washington DC, a half-empty dairy chiller in Colorado, and a barren pasta shelf in Alaska.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the products in shortest supply as we begin 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

They include:

Baby formula

Cream cheese

Canned vegetables

Canned pet food

Juice boxes, again.

And if you are hoping to drown out your frustration with a couple of beers, watch out.

USA Today says the aluminum shortage is sending craft beer prices up and causing temporary shortages…. again.

Retailers are hoping that the omicron wave subsides in the next few weeks, so meat plants, warehouses, and trucking companies can get back up to full staffing. Till then don’t waste your money.

