What to buy at Memorial Day sales

(WCMH) — It’s almost Memorial Day, and that means some of the biggest sales of the year.

And with the price of gas and so many other things soaring this spring, most of us could use a deal right now.

Grocery shopper Sue Lewis can’t believe all the things she is paying more for these days.

“Cleaning items, home supplies, wipes, chicken, food. It’s all going up,” she said.

The government’s Consumer Price Index shows prices up 4.2 percent in the past year, the biggest jump in 13 years.

That’s why this year’s Memorial Day sales are more needed than ever.

DealNews.com says this weekend is a great time to buy:

Furniture

Mattresses

Small and large kitchen appliances

Springtime fashion

Grills and patio sets, though you’ll find lower prices during 4th of July sales.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, how a sale doesn’t guarantee you will get it anytime soon.

Appliance and furniture delays have not let up, and many shoppers are finding themselves facing 6 month waits for a new couch or bedroom set.

Make sure you find out if that great Memorial Day deal is actually in stock: If not, you might do better choosing something you can take home with you.

Just because a store is running a sale, that doesn’t mean the item is in stock.

So make sure you are not facing a long wait, so you don’t waste your money.

