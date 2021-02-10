Slash your streaming TV bill to under $40 a month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Remember cutting the cor and streaming was a great way to slash that cable bill? That’s so 2010.

Jennifer Taylor, like so many of us, says her streaming bill is now out of control.

“It keeps getting more and more expensive,” she said, “paying for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and having cable, so it’s really expensive now.”

She’s right. Have you checked your internet and streaming bill lately?

Start with high speed internet, now $60 a month with Spectrum and most services.

Now add Hulu LIVE or YouTube TV, which essentially replace a full cable package. But they have recently gone up $10 to $65 a month.

Almost everyone wants Netflix, now $14 a month (recently up from $13), and Disney Plus at $7 (going up to $8 in March).

You are now paying almost $150 a month, what you were paying for your cable package a couple of years ago.

Ashlynn Igel is a streaming customer who had enough.

“Your bill was getting up there? Climbing? Absolutely, $9.99 for one, $15.99 for another, and by the time you know it you are upwards of $50 or $60 a month.”

The number of new streaming services that have popped up in recent years is mind boggling. And if you have a smart TV, they are all on the home screen to entice you to sign up.

Just two years ago we didn’t have Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV or the brand new Discovery Plus service, with favorites Food Network, Animal Planet, and HGTV shows.

So with the help of the tech guide CNET, we looked into ways to slash that streaming bill and still have access to most programs.

The first thing you need to do? Drop services you rarely use. Then try to bundle some of the others.

So Igel decided to go with the Disney Plus and basic Hulu bundle for $14 a month, and is already enjoying the savings.

“We were able to see that Disney Plus was going to be in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN for a way cheaper amount for all 3,” she said. She now gets everything Disney, many cable shows on Hulu (though with ads), and most ESPN sports shows.

CNET says if Hulu or YouTubes premium services are getting too high, consider a budget streaming service like Sling TV, at just $30 a month.

Don’t watch much Netflix anymore? Drop that $14 charge and replace it with a couple of free movie streamers like Crackle or Pluto.

Pam Matthews loves Pluto.

“It’s absolutely free,” she said.

This ad-supported service features mostly older movies and TV shows. We found her watching James Bond movies during a recent lunch break at work.

She tells co-workers it is the best deal around.

“I said drop it! Just get rid of it and use Pluto TV and save how much money a month, you know?”

So instead of paying $150 a month, consider, for example, subscribing to:

Netflix: $14

Disney Plus with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN: $14

Discovery Plus for HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, and Animal Planet: $7

Basic Peacock, for the Office and other older services: Free. (You can watch the office seasons 1-2 for a fee, seasons 3-9 are behind a paywall.)

Crackle and Pluto for old movies: Free

And local channels on an antenna: Free as well.

Total: just $35 a month! Plus your internet cost, of course.

If you want a cable-package on a budget, CNET says consider Sling for $30, which is calls a best value.

As always, don’t waste your money.

Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com