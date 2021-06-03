Report: Many Amazon reviews may be paid for

Do you read amazon reviews before you purchase a product?



A new report reveals that many of those reviews may have been paid for by the sellers themselves.



Many of us — like Missy Verdin — read reviews first.



“Depending on the product, if I don’t know the product, I always read the reviews and that determines what I buy,” she said.”



But other shoppers like Dimitrius Casem don’t trust them.



“One person can say one thing, and you can go in there and find something totally different,” he said.



So can you trust those reviews?



A new report in PCMag says in many cases you can’t.



It says a recent data breach exposed 200,000 Amazon reviewers who were allegedly paid for glowing reviews.



PC Mag’s Chandra Steele says tells me says the third party sellers would contact certain reviewers who were open to being influenced.



“Shat happened was they were sent a product,” she said, “and they were given instructions on how to review, make it believable, and obviously make it positive.”



Steele says the sellers would tell reviewers “we will let you keep the product for free we will pay you for the review.”



Amazon has released a statement saying it does not allowed paid reviews. The company says “we have clear review policies, and we ban and take legal action against those who violate these policies.”



But PCMag says to protect yourself:



-Look for verified purchaser reviews

-Read both the best and worst reviews

-Look for common complaints in the worst reviews. That may mean there is a common problem with all of these products.



Why would a seller pay for fake reviews? PCMag says it is usually to boost their position on Amazon, so that their product shows up first.



So be skeptical so you don’t waste your money.



