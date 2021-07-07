Lumber price bubble bursts

Don't Waste Your Money

by: John Matarese

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The bubble has burst.

Lumber prices are finally coming back down to earth, after a spring where they doubled, then doubled again.

Lumber futures dove more than 40% in the past month, as demand dried up for $50 and $60 sheets of plywood, which just last year were $20 each.

Homebuilders like Brad Olinger had to tell customers the price of their new home would be going up by $30,000, just because of wood prices.

“Some lumber items were purchase were $400 dollars a year ago, and now its up to $1,200 so it is 3 times the cost,” he said.

But now he and home rehabbers are getting a break, as lumber is now a bit more affordable again.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, why you shouldn’t expect a dramatic drop in the price of a new home.

Other prices, from drywall to copper and steel remain near all-time highs, meaning the cost of construction is still higher than it was a year ago.

And that stinks.

But with Americans now traveling again — instead of just working on their homes — builders are hopeful that decreased demand will finally mean lower prices for construction.

While this won’t reduce existing home prices, it should finally offer new home buyers a bit of a break, so you don’t waste your money.

Don’t Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).
Like John Matarese Money on Facebook
Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Lumber prices returning to normal

Three Columbus police officers charged

Ma'Khia Bryant's family addresses case sent to prosecutor

Blue Jackets: Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic death cut short a 'bright future'

Tornado sirens in Union County

Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

More Local News