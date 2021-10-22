(WCMH) — Those $1,200 pandemic stimulus checks have ended, and are unlikely to return.

So what are all these ads for a new “homeowner’s stimulus,” that could provide more than $3,700 to pay your mortgage?

The ads are all over social media right now, many saying “a new 2021 mortgage relief program is giving back $3,708 in savings to homeowners.”

The headline on another says a “new stimulus program is giving relief.”

It even includes a picture of a TV anchorwoman reading this as breaking news.

But what TV station does she work for? It looks like CNN, but there’s no logo on the screen.

The Better Business Bureau and AARP are warning about all these ads, saying there is no federal mortgage stimulus program.

States have some individual programs to help homeowners in distress, but that is not this.

And from the doesn’t that stink file, what happens when you click to apply.

We tried to sign up, and got a series of screens asking for our address, home’s value, and how much we owe on it.

In the end, it turned out to be a pitch for a refi program, which might save you $3,000, or not.

It’s not a scam, but it’s not a $3,000 stimulus program, and that stinks.

The Better Business Bureau says “there is no Congress-approved relief program for mortgage payments for Americans.”

Finally, be careful of any offer for government help that takes you to a website that does not end in “dot gov.”

That way you don’t waste your money.

Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

Like John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com