(WCMH) — A phone with a cracked screen or broken camera can mean an expensive repair, sometimes in the hundreds of dollars. So what about fixing your own smartphone?

Until last year, it was nearly impossible, as Apple and other phone manufacturers did not offer parts to the general public.

Under pressure, however, those companies are finally offering parts and instructions to D-I-Y’ers, who want to make an attempt to repair their own phones.

Should you try fixing your own phone?

But is trying to repair your damaged smartphone really a smart idea? Some iPhone owners we spoke with said they would be up for the challenge.

“I think it’s a great idea and a great opportunity,” one woman told us.

She and other owners can now go to Apple or Samsung’s websites, and order repair kits for some popular phones.

But repair experts caution that while replacing a cracked screen might sound easy, it is nothing like changing the screen protector.

You have to open the phone and disconnect many tiny wires and parts, and if you break one, you can ruin your whole phone.

Bashar Alvustani owns a phone repair shop called Wireless Technologies.

“They can damage the board inside the phone, and maybe the phone will never come back on,” he said.

Alvustani showed us that to change a screen or camera, you must first carefully remove the battery, which is tricky. Then, he said, you must remove the front of the phone without breaking any of the thin ribbon wires that connect the screen to the motherboard.

Once you get a new screen in place, he says you must put it all back together with tiny screwdrivers, being careful not to strip any of the several screws holding everything in place.

For $49, Apple will rent you a repair kit, but it comes in a heavy suitcase, and you must return it.

An easier solution? Alvustani suggests you:

Visit an authorized repair shop.

Pay extra for a protection plan or extended warranty.

That way, the repair may be free, and you don’t have to deal with tiny screws and parts.

And you don’t waste your money.

