(WCMH) — For the second holiday season in a row, Sony’s new PS5 is the must-have, impossible-to-find gift this pandemic holiday season, this year’s Furby, Tickle Me Elmo, and Cabbage Patch Doll all rolled into one.



The Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch are almost as hard to find, all due to the yearlong chip shortage and California port backlogs.

But the good news is you can now track the availability of the PS5 and Xbox Series S.



Sites to follow and check regularly



You may want to start by following two Twitter accounts:



PS5 Stock Alerts (PlayStation availability only)

GYX deals (for both PS5 and Xbox availability)



Also, bookmark and watch the websites:



StockInformer.com



NowinStock.net



USA Today suggests you bookmark the Xbox S or PS5 page at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target, and check several times every day, especially right after midnight when new stock tends to show up.



Insane prices on eBay



But from the doesn’t that stink file are the insane prices eBay sellers continue to command.



Prices for the $499 consoles start around $700 on eBay (if you are lucky), but most sell for over $1,000 with Buy it Now prices at $1,500 or more.



And that stinks.



Finally, don’t assume stores will be swamped with PS5s and Xboxes in January. The ongoing chip shortage means supplies could remain tight well into 2022.



As always, don’t waste your money.



