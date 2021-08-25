How to find a deal on a car in this tough market

(WCMH) — This has been the toughest year in memory for buying a car, truck, or SUV.



New vehicles are scarce, and used cars are selling for record prices.



If you are looking for a new pickup truck or SUV, Be prepared to take whatever the dealer has.



So maybe a used vehicle instead? Prices are up more than 30 percent on popular ones since last year.



A new report on CNBC.com says there are 3 things you can do right now:



One: Consider a car, yes, a car. Remember those?



Sedans like Camrys and Accords are still cheap and plentiful because demand is low.



Two: Be very flexible on options and color. If you must have black with blacked-out wheels and tan leather seats, you may have a very long wait.



And three: Be patient: Dealers predict used car prices will drop in a few weeks, as demand subsides for the fall.



But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, trying to get a deal on a red hot truck like a Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, or the new Ford Bronco.



Right now, don’t expect any deals. And that stinks.



Meantime a report in CNN Business report says supplies may not improve that much the next few weeks because the COVID Delta variant is now shutting down computer chip plants again.



Bottom line: Take your time and don’t chase the hottest new truck, and you should find a decent deal, so you don’t waste your money.

