With Christmas just days away, it’s easy to get drawn in by a fake in the rush to grab a last minute deal.



Third party sellers are flooding the internet with deeply-discounted electronics and luxury products that turn out to be junk.



Lindsay Knollman and her mom Penny are the latest to be burned by counterfeits.



They thought they found a great holiday gift: purchasing some brand new Apple AirPods for just $45 at a local overstock outlet.



They were just $45,” Penny Knollman said. “Those are usually over $200. I said ‘are these real?’ The man said ‘yes, they have never been opened.'”



But when Lindsay Knollman tried them on at home, they didn’t sound right.



“My music would pause, or they would just randomly disconnect and I thought that’s not really Apple quality,” she said. “There’s too many signs they’re not real.”



Among them: she found the word “California” on the box was misspelled.



The Knollmans also discovered the cord was held together by cheap tape, not the proper Apple plastic wrapping.



They had bought counterfeits.



US Customs agent Eric Zizelman told us a few months ago fake goods often fall apart, or worse, can be dangerous.



“You could have some sort of safety risk with that,” he said.



For instance, counterfeit Apple chargers have been blamed for starting several fires.



Warning signs of a fake include:



-Something about the packaging does not look quite right.

-It is being sold at deep discount, even cheaper than a “remanufactured” version of the item.

-The seller is a third party seller you have never heard of, or a local overstock outlet store with a No Returns policy.



So if you are not sure about the retailer, you might want to take a pass



Lindsay Knollman and her mom don’t want other people tricked like they were, with useless Apple fakes.



“It’s not what they are, and it’s not fair to people,” she said.



And since the overstock outlet required them to pay by cash, they have no recourse, and no way to get a refund.



So be suspicious, so you don’t waste your money.





