COVID delta variant threatening fall, winter travel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just when we started to travel again, booking airline tickets, casino trips, even winter cruises, the COVID delta variant started spreading.

But that return to travel normalcy is now threatened.

So what should you do now?

-Mask requirements are returning in some cities.

-The US has extended Canadian border restrictions.

-And the government is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal and many other countries.

-Even within the US, doctors suggest parents avoid taking unvaccinated children to crowded places, or COVID hot zones.

With so many unknowns right now, you might have to change plans.

So Conde Naste Travel suggests purchasing “cancel for any reason” insurance,or you may not get a refund from that hotel or resort if you have to cancel your trip.

Basic travel insurance will not let you simply back out due to COVID worries.

Fortunately, airlines are still letting most travelers change flights to a later date without penalty, because they don’t want people flying sick.

So travel experts say go ahead and book that trip, with the anticipation that the delta variant will die down in a couple of months.

But make sure you can get most of your deposit back if you have to cancel, so you don’t waste your money.

