Car dealers see chip shortage starting to ease

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Finally, some good news when it comes to the computer chip shortage that’s caused a shortage of pickup trucks and SUVs in 2021.



The chips are starting to come in, and Ford tells the Detroit Free Press it is beginning to fix its backlog.



That’s welcome news to dealers and shoppers. Many car dealer lots look empty these days, with just a handful of pickups for sale where hundreds are normally lined up.



It’s been a struggle for dealership general manager Tim Sander, who’s even been buying vehicles to keep his lot stocked.



“I don’t get frustrated,” Sander said. “But it’s different. It’s very different from what everybody’s used to.”



It’s been a tough few months for buyers of both new and used trucks because you can’t find many new ones, and prices on the used ones are high.



Toughest to find are new F-150s and work vans.



But dealers are hoping a new program from Ford starts to ease that crunch.



“They’ve come up with a wonderful program, where if you order from Ford you will get bumped to the front of the line,” Sander said.



Sander says Ford will now give buyers who order a truck priority over dealer orders, so you can get one in a couple of months.



Otherwise, you will have to take what’s available at dealers’ lots.



“If you need one today, you’re going to have to be flexible,” Sander said.



But Ford says it is now starting to supply chips to its thousands of unfinished pickups, parked at Kentucky Speedway and lots in Kansas City and Michigan.



What about the new Ford Bronco, this year’s hottest vehicle?



It seems everyone wants a Bronco right now, Ford’s popular new challenger to the Jeep Wrangler.



But full size Broncos are now back-ordered until next spring, and it has nothing to do with the chip shortage.



You’ll have better luck with the smaller Bronco Sport.



Sander Ford sees the chip shortage improving as we head into fall, but Sander said pre-ordering a truck is the best way to get a new truck. That way, you don’t waste your money.



__________________________



Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).



Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook



Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney



Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com



Scripps Media, Inc., certifies that its advertising sales agreements do not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity. All advertising sales agreements contain nondiscrimination clauses.