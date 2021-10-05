(WCMH) — If someone offered you a free iPhone 13, a lot of us would shrug it off these days, figuring it was some sort of scam.

But believe it or not, some of these offers are pretty good.

The ads are everywhere right now, for Apple’s new iPhone 13.

But how can a carrier give away an $800 phone for nothing?

Of course, they can’t, but CNet says you shouldn’t just toss these offers from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

They want your business, or continued business, and are truly giving you a big discount on the new phone.

CNet explains it all depends on your trade in: You must have a recent iPhone X, 11, or 12 in good working condition.

And you must have an unlimited data package, with a 36-month installment plan.

Hidden fees to watch for

But from the doesn’t that stink file, all the extras that make that free phone anything but free.

Activation fee? $30 to $50.

Tax? $10.

Case and screen protector? $40.

That’s 100 bucks right off the top, and that stinks.

But if you want the newest phone, CNet says obviously no one is simply going to hand you a new iPhone 13 completely free.

But these promotional deals can still be worthwhile, so give them a look, so you don’t waste your money.

