(WCMH) — If you wanted a boat or camper during the past two years, most dealers would say take a number.

Just like new cars, they were hard to find and pricey. But that has changed.

Milly Weaver and her son Owen have dreams of buying a camper this spring.

“We live on a lake and would love to have one,” she said.

It’s hard not to, with travel trailers and motor homes looking more and more like luxury homes on wheels these days.

Many have price tags to match, like Mercedes Sprinter vans for well over $100,000.

But Jamie Evans of Camping World says mini campers, for under 10 grand, are also hot right now.

“We see people buying smaller towables, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon, as vehicles are a bit smaller and people want to save money on gas.”

A year ago, if you wanted a boat or camper, you were going to have to wait 6 months, overpay, or fight with somebody to get one.

This year we are happy to report, things have changed, and things are more back to normal.

“They are back on track, manufacturing is at an all-time high. There is not a lack of inventory.”

Mitch Renfro says if you want a new boat or camper, you have lots of options for the first time in 3 years.

Pontoon boats, fishing boats, and ski boats are all available once again.

Who knows, maybe little Owen will get his wish this spring.

Unfortunately, just like with new cars, prices are not coming down.

So make sure you can really afford that boat or camper so you don’t waste your money.

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com