(WCMH)–Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror. But what if you haven’t done all your holiday shopping?

There are plenty of additional sale dates throughout the month of December. Just be aware that this year’s supply chain issues, and continued shipping delays, mean it is not a year to wait until the week before Christmas to shop, hoping to snag a deal.

The savings site DealNews.com says:

Cyber Week is a great time for electronics and home and kitchen gadgets, with many things that sold out during Thanksgiving back in stock again. This is prime time to hunt online for those hardest-to-find items like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Green Monday, December 13th, 2021, is a great time to order from smaller online merchants and local stores.

Free Shipping Day 2021 is Tuesday, December 14, the last day for guaranteed Christmas delivery (at no surcharge) from hundreds of web retailers.

December 15 is not an official sale day but is traditionally when toy prices start to drop, according to DealNews.com.

December 20 is when prices on winter clothing and jewelry that hasn’t sold start to get slashed.

Christmas Eve

If you are someone who actually enjoys waiting until the last minute, sales usually start a couple of days before Christmas Eve and are a last-ditch attempt to clean out unsold gifts, clothing, and other items.

Incredible deals can be found 48 hours before Christmas. But remember, this year’s shipping delays and supply chain issues could leave you rummaging through unwanted leftovers.

Why you shouldn’t wait much longer

From the “Doesn’t that stink file,” is the risk this year of waiting too long to order online.

2021 has seen many shipping delays and product shortages, and with so many people ordering online, you could suddenly find your item delayed.

After free shipping day in mid-December, you are pushing your luck ordering online, unless you are willing to pay a lot more for priority shipping.

You may need to do your late shopping the old-fashioned way, driving to the mall, and hand-delivering your gift. But what’s wrong with that?

So shop early, so you don’t waste your money.