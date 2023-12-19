So many items look like great gifts when you are strolling mall stores and kiosks in December, but a few weeks later, they end up in the return line, unwanted by the recipient.
Surveys by the retail site Finder.com say the most returned gifts include:
Board games
Gift cards to stores they never shop
Toiletries and fragrances
Celebrity cookbooks
Slippers
Celebrity autobiographies
Christmas sweaters
Selfie sticks
That’s not to say your loved one won’t appreciate a Christmas sweater — it’s just that a lot of people would prefer something else.
But the worst gifts for 2023, according to a new report in the New York Post, are gifts that make people work.
They include:
Fitness programs
Car repair manuals (unless the recipient is a gearhead)
Cleaning products, such as mops, buckets, and vacuum cleaners…. unless they requested a nice new Dyson.
If you are completely stumped, a Visa or Mastercard gift card usually please everyone, and that way you don’t waste your money.
