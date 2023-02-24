COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Remember all the talk last fall that home prices would take a big drop this year, as a result of 6 percent mortgage rates?

That hasn’t happened in most parts of the country, at least not yet.

It was last fall when Keenan Crigler shared his frustration with us about home prices.

“I did have to start lowering my budget,” he said, in the face of record prices and mortgage rates that had doubled from 3 to 6 percent.

He was hoping for a break this spring.

But a new report in CNBC says while home sales have slowed sharply from last spring, it says “home prices have been stickier.”

It cites figures stating that prices are still up almost 7 percent from a year ago, which is the lowest increase in three years, but still an increase.

Some economists last year had predicted home prices would finally drop in 2023, but that has yet to happen.

So from the “doesn’t that stink” file, why anyone hoping for a big drop in home prices will likely be disappointed, unless you are in an overheated market like San Francisco, Boise, or Austin, where home prices rose far too high compared with local incomes.

Realtors says as long as the economy doesn’t fall into a recession, with soaring layoffs, demand for homes will remain strong… And prices will remain near their highs. If you were waiting for a drop, you may want to start looking, so you don’t waste your money.

