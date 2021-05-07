All the things going up in price

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From gas to groceries it seems everything is going up in price this year.

Welcome to 2021, where filling up the car now costs twice what you paid last summer.

Gas is now hitting $3 a gallon in many areas, more than $4 in California, after last year’s pandemic-caused low prices.

But Business Insider says “get your wallet ready,” because gasoline is just the beginning.

With Americans spending those stimulus checks, starting home improvement projects, and traveling again.

Home prices are up 20% this year.

Lumber prices have more than doubled, causing nightmares for home buyers and builders.

Airfares are up to almost pre-pandemic, with last year’s $39 flights long gone.

Rental car prices are spiking, with daily rates soaring to $200 a day in some vacation spots.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, all the grocery items jumping in price.

P&G and Kimberly Clark have both announced price increases on diapers, and many paper products like paper towels.

Coke and coffee are up too.

And last year’s price hikes on chicken and pork never reversed.

What it all means is that those pandemic price breaks — with everyone locked at home, and not driving — are now just a memory.

With so much pent-up demand from last year…. and so many products in short supply….don’t expect a break anytime soon.

And don’t waste your money.

