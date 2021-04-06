Despite promise, Columbus Zoo officials yet to deliver results of investigation into misuse of funds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo promised more transparency, but hasn’t delivered.

The zoo promised to release the results of an independent investigation into allegations of misuse of funds by the zoo’s top executives. Those results were scheduled to be released today.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell are accused of improperly using company resources to benefit friends and family.

The zoo is a non-profit organization that receives taxpayer money.

Zoo board chairman Keith Shumate issued a statement last Thursday, April 1, promising to release the preliminary results of an independent investigation into the zoo on Tuesday, April 6.

NBC 4’s Jamie Ostroff contacted the zoo’s communications team first thing Tuesday morning and was told the report would be released Tuesday afternoon.

After several hours and more follow-ups, the zoo has yet to release the report.

The zoo’s vice president of marketing sent an email late Tuesday afternoon, stating the law firm Porter Wright is the lead on the report, and that the information will be released as soon as the law firm gives it to zoo officials.

Previous statements from the zoo said the law firm released “an oral report” of its finding last week.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office is investigating possible criminal wrongdoings, and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners is also looking into the non-profit’s finances.

Both bodies take issue with the zoo’s lack of transparency.