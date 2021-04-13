COVID-19 vaccine side effects Ohio has reported to CDC

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In order to better understand vaccines and their side effects, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rely on reports from patients and providers.

The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) allows providers and patients to report symptoms that arise after getting a vaccine.

Symptoms reported to VAERS do not definitively indicate a causal link between the vaccine and the symptom, but the reports allow CDC researchers to detect any concerning trends and investigate them.

NBC4 Investigates searched VAERS data for reports from Ohioans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The database contains reports of adverse events for 185 people through April 9. Of those:

2 deaths were reported

68 reported a fever (This includes 7 reports of “increased body temperature.”)

38 reported dizziness

17 reported difficulty breathing

8 reported increased heart rate

6 reported palpitations

12 reported loss of consciousness (This includes 7 reporting loss of consciousness due to dropping blood pressure.)

Health officials in Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after some recipients reported some of the above symptoms.

Tuesday’s guidance to pause use from federal health officials follows reports of blood clots in six people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VAERS contains one report of thrombosis in Ohio following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The patient was a woman in her fifties. The case was not reported as a death or hospital visit.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, 264,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Ohio. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide.